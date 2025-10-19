  • home icon
Tony Khan suddenly makes a huge change to Hurt Syndicate's match at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:12 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are former AEW World Tag Team Champions [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
The Hurt Syndicate are former AEW World Tag Team Champions [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

The Hurt Syndicate's match tonight at AEW WrestleDream has just received a last-minute change. Tony Khan has just announced that there will be a newly added stipulation for the bout.

Tonight's pay-per-view will feature Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP taking on The Demand in trios action. This was supposed to be a regular contest, but was changed to a Tornado Tag Team match to match the animosity between the two parties.

Tonight, during the Tailgate Brawl event before WrestleDream, the commentary desk has revealed that the Hurt Syndicate and The Demand will now be slugging it out for a future shot at the AEW World Trios titles.

This is the third installment of this feud, and the tiebreaker. At All Out, Ricochet was able to steal a win for his side, but the Syndicate was able to equalize this by winning the street fight between them a few weeks ago.

Whoever comes out on top tonight will have a date with The Opps. The champions have great momentum after they successfully defended their titles against La Faccion Ingobernable a few days ago on Dynamite.

Samoa Joe is set for action tonight as he'll be competing for 'Hangman' Adam Page's AEW World Championship. If he ends up coming up short, this may make him more irate than ever, and neither the Hurt Syndicate nor The Demand may want to deal with that.

Regardless of who the victor is, the Opps are in for a major challenge and will need to bring their A-game. It remains to be seen whether their new challengers can take them down.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

