Tony Khan takes a decision on Jon Moxley's immediate future after he injures AEW star

Jon Moxley and crew suffered a huge defeat in a Lights Out Steel Cage match against Will Ospreay and company in London. After the match, The Death Riders brutally attacked Ospreay, writing him off television. Following this, AEW President Tony Khan made a huge decision regarding Moxley's future by announcing his next match for Dynamite.Jon Moxley, along with the Young Bucks, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd, faced the team of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, and Kota Ibushi in the main event at Forbidden Door. The match had a lot of crazy spots, which made it the highlight of the show.Following the Death Riders' attack on Will Ospreay, Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) to announce that Moxley will face Daniel Garcia on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! Wed, 8/27; @JonMoxley vs Daniel Garcia; After Mox injured Will Ospreay Sunday following the Lights Out Steel Cage Match, former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will step up to fight former 4-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley TONIGHT.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Moxley can beat Garcia and leave Dynamite with the win.Will Ospreay had an immediate reaction after attack by Jon Moxley and crewAfter the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door, the Death Riders recklessly attacked Will Ospreay with steel chairs. They furiously attacked his neck and shoulders, and while the Opps came to save Ospreay, the damage was already done.Ospreay seemed to be in immense pain after being attacked by Jon Moxley and the rest of the heels. When the medical staff was checking on Ospreay after the bout, he was caught on camera mumbling a few words.&quot;I can't pick my arm up. It's my left one. I can't pick it. Right one, I can move. Right one's fine.... Should I go to the left? You got a board? Have you got one? F**king hell, man. This hurts. Guys, I'm in f**king agony, man. This is killing me,&quot; Ospreay said.Fans are very worried about Will Ospreay's health. It will be interesting to see when he finally returns to wrestling.