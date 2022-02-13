Tony Khan wants Jorge Masvidal back in AEW, opens up about relationship with Dana White

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Atlantic City, and as a result, owner Tony Khan was doing media rounds to promote the event. In a chat with Josh Martinez, he provided some insights into American Top Team and them featuring on AEW television, as well as his relationship with UFC President Dana White.

In his chat with Josh Martinez, Tony Khan talked about former UFC Champion Jorge Masvidal competing in his promotion but stated that it all depends upon his schedule with the UFC. He also talks about other American Top Team members Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, and Page VanZant.

"Well, I do think it’s still a possibility. I mean, you know, we’ve established, the American Top Team fighters are very dangerous and we you know did get Junior dos Santos in the ring and Andrei Arlovski’s gone out and beat people up, so I do think there’s a constant threat and of course, Paige VanZant had been around AEW before and now she’s back so it’s something to keep an eye on and we’ll have to see how Masvidal’s fight schedule lines up but I would certainly be open to it in the future. But, you know, he’s gotta make the UFC a priority too." Tony Khan said [19:44-20:19]

Tony Khan then talks about where he stands with Dana White, stating that Dana has always been good.

"Dana has been so good to me. Dana White and Hunter Campbell are great executives and I really have a lot of respect for the UFC," the AEW owner added [20:22-20:33]

You can check out the conversation here :

Could we see the return of the MMA rules Cage Fight in AEW?

With American Top Team star Page VanZant making her return to Dynamite and possibly having a feud with Brandi Rhodes and with Tony Khan interested in featuring more of American Top Team in his promotion, could we see the return of the MMA rules Cage Fight?

The last match of this kind happened on the 18th June 2021 edition of Dynamite between Jake Hager and Wardlow. It was an exciting match-up, to say the least, with Wardlow pulling out the hurricanrana mid-fight.

Would you like to see the return of the MMA rules cage fight? Who would you like to see in it?

Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit YoJoshMarinez if you use the video or any part of the video and also give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use any of the quotes.

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha