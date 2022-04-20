Tony Khan talks about the possibility of a potential AEW/ROH supershow

AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan has commented on the possibility of bringing the two companies together for a supershow.

It was in March 2022 when the 39-year-old announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor and became the new owner and head of creative. Since then, ROH has held its first pay-per-view under Khan's leadership, Supercard of Honor.

Three of ROH's championships have been defended on AEW television. The first occasion was FTR defending their Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks, then Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki fought over the Television title. Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH World Championship at Battle of the Belts 2 against Dalton Castle.

But will fans see the two companies go head-to-head? Speaking to Robbie Fox on "My Mom's Basement," Tony Khan commented on the potential of bringing the two companies together, as well as having the likes of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson return to ROH:

"I would love to see them lock up at some point in AEW. In Ring of Honor, I think we'll have to wait and see. There may be a time where it would make sense for them to come, we have a lot of great stars in Ring of Honor and AEW, so I couldn't promise that. There may come a day where it would make sense for all the stars of AEW and all the stars of Ring of Honor to come together as one and have a big event. We'll see when that time is. I wouldn't count on seeing Punk and Danielson on every show. At some point, it might make sense." (H/T Fightful).

What will Tony Khan's major announcement be?

On the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan will once again make a major announcement but what could it possibly be?

There have been rumblings of a potential streaming deal with HBO Max and a TV deal for Ring of Honor. But the one rumor that has garnered a lot of momentum in recent weeks is the potential AEW vs New Japan Pro Wrestling supershow.

A number of fans on social media believe that the potential supershow will take place in Chicago, Illinois on June 23rd 2022.

