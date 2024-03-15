Tony Khan teases bringing back 32-year-old star to AEW

Tony Khan has teased bringing back a massive 32-year-old star to AEW. This star has been away from the ring for a while, and her return will be a great boost for the Jacksonville-based company.

That would be none other than Britt Baker. Baker was last seen inside the ring when she took on Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship in September 2023. Meanwhile, Tony Khan was speaking to an SXSW Panel, and that is when he teased the D.M.D.'s return.

"She was out injured for a while, and now that she’s out and about, she could be coming back soon, you never know when she could return. It’s one of those things we have up our sleeve and it’s always fun when you can do those," Tony Khan said.

Expand Tweet

According to Tony Khan’s statement, Britt Baker's in-ring return should certainly not be that far away.

Britt Baker said she cannot wait to get back to AEW

Britt Baker recently revealed that she cannot wait to get back in the ring after being on the sidelines for almost six months.

The D.M.D. has been quite vocal during her time away from the ring, and her latest comments seem to validate what Tony Khan said about her impending return. She was also speaking on the SXSW Panel when she revealed that she could not wait to grab a microphone and cut some promos.

The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.” [H/T 411Mania]

Seeing what Tony Khan has in store for Baker will be interesting. With Mercedes Mone signed to AEW now, a feud with her cannot be discounted.