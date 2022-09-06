Tony Khan teases a massive title rematch featuring former WWE Superstars at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam this year

Tony Khan apparently believes that some All Out participants deserve a rematch at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam event.

Last night's AEW pay-per-view featured a stacked card of matches, several of which rose beyond expectations in terms of quality. While the main event fight between Jon Moxley and CM Punk will be high on that list, the tag team title match between Swerve In Our Glory and the Acclaimed also stood out.

The fast-paced action was the name of the game for the tag team fight, as even the gigantic Keith Lee displayed surprising agility while facing Max Caster.

While both the teams looked to be trying their hardest, the reigning champions eventually picked up the win after taking down Anthony Bowens via pinfall.

With fans clamoring for a rematch, Tony Khan had the following to say at the All-Out media scrum:

"I personally think, with Grand Slam coming up, I can’t imagine a better match for New York than, hypothetically, a rematch between Keith & Swerve vs. The Acclaimed." (H/T: Fightful)

As of now, there has been no official announcement of the said rematch between The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory.

Swerve Strickland had a no-nonsense message for The Acclaimed after AEW All Out

During the media scrum, Swerve In Our Glory made it clear that although The Acclaimed stepped up, they were never going to win against the reigning champions.

While Tony Khan was potentially considering a rematch, Swerve Strickland had the following comment about the fans requesting another bout:

"They're asking because this is another fu*king tag team that is coming up that says they want the belts on them rather than us. How many more times are we going to do that? Y’all want them to win? They’re not better than us. Did you hear the reaction?" (H/T: Fightful)

With the AEW Grand Slam coming up this month, it remains to be seen whether the two teams will face each other again soon.

Do you think the Acclaimed should have won at AEW All Out? Sound off in the comments!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy