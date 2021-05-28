Tony Khan teases new signings as part of AEW's "huge expansion" plans 

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that AEW is looking to further expand its already stacked roster as part of its "huge expansion" plans.

Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan touched upon many topics concerning the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, including the show marking the promotion's first step towards a planned expansion.

My favorite way to get pumped before a PPV is always sitting down with @TonyKhan on #AEWUnrestricted and breaking down the card!



Listen in as we talk about #AEWDON SUNDAY and #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!



Listen and subscribe here! ▶️ https://t.co/cJfEyWfo2u pic.twitter.com/XAyJJmCjWo — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) May 27, 2021

Tony Khan revealed that the crowd's presence would provide a "boost" to the card and that fans can expect some great surprises on the show. The AEW head-honcho also stated that the company is looking to add more talent to the roster, with some of them possibly even appearing at the May 30th pay-per-view.

“There’s gonna be a huge expansion of the company and I think that’s where Double Or Nothing comes in. Our huge signature pay-per-view, we take our quarterly events seriously. I want Double Or Nothing to be one of the great pay-per-views we’ve done and I think the return of crowds is gonna help boost this great card. But I also think that we have to start expanding the roster in AEW and there’s gonna be great moments and great surprises on the show.” said Tony Khan (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Tony Khan excited about AEW Rampage's debut

Tony Khan discussed AEW's latest show, Rampage, which will debut in August, and how it's central to the expansion plans. He further stated that he's excited about the quarterly specials that will air on TNT.

Big news today, followed by a big show tonight! 💥 Don't forget to tune-in to #AEWDynamite @ 8/7c pic.twitter.com/AGscLB5yTk — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 19, 2021

Tony Khan also said that the promotion is looking forward to planning the future course of action with TBS and TNT by strengthening their relationship.

I’m very happy with what we’ve done these first two years and now is the time to build off it and grow with Rampage coming in, it’s a great time to expand. We’re gonna do all kinds of expansion, whether it’s the new show, new programming. We’re gonna launch quarterly specials with TNT, these super cards that I’m very excited about. And that is something that we all want and as we plan ahead with TBS and TNT – it’s great to have more programming ahead with TNT.” said Khan

AEW Rampage will air its first episode on August 13th at 10P.M. EST on TNT, immediately following the conclusion of SmackDown. Both Rampage and AEW Dynamite will subsequently move to TBS starting from January 2022.

Who do you think can make a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Are you excited about AEW planning to further bolster their roster? Sound off in the comments section below.