Tony Khan tells Bully Ray he "has more important things to talk about" than refereeing issues in AEW

AEW owner Tony Khan and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray got into it today on Busted Open Radio regarding the issues with refereeing that he and many fans see in the company, something that Khan clearly has no issue with.

This morning during "Tony Time," which is Busted Open's weekly segment with Tony Khan to hype that evening's episode of AEW Dynamite, Bully Ray asked Tony Khan about the issues with refereeing within the company.

Khan fired back, stating that Bully Ray didn't even know the standard rules of AEW, like the fact that there is no 20 count in AEW as a reason to dismiss his concerns. When Bully Ray tried to explain that wasn't the issue, Khan took the conversation to ref bumps, another thing that Bully Ray didn't bring up, stating:

"I don't do ref bumps," Tony Khan said. "Generally, as a rule, and we've done, you can count on your hand how many there have been in AEW in two years, less than five. And so, right, and so since I don't do a lot of ref bumps when they're double teams and when things turn into like Lucha matches a little bit, which I do a lot of trios matches and tags with luchadores so that there is going to be Lucha aspects of this stuff. You know, it's going to happen because I'm not going to just knock the referee over out of nowhere so that I can do some fun Lucha spots, so I don't really see it as a problem, and I know I haven't noticed that or thought it was an issue."

Tony Khan didn't seem to care about Bully Ray's concerns regarding refereeing in AEW

When Bully Ray tried to suggest maybe doing more tornado tag matches instead, especially when The Young Bucks performed with referee Rick Knox, who Bully Ray believes to be the biggest culprit in not sticking to the rules, Khan blew this suggestion off as well.

"We've done tornado tags and have done a good number of tornado tags," Tony Khan responded. "I generally don't think like enforcing the 10 count is the first thing people are coming to mind when we're seeing like an exciting Young Bucks match, but it's something to take into consideration for sure. I gotta say that, like Young Bucks versus Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, I'd never heard one person complain about the 10 count. Young Bucks versus Fenix and Penta like, I don't think that's what people are thinking about when they're watching a match, but, you know, I've got more important things to talk about on the card tonight; honestly."

Do you believe there are issues with the refereeing in AEW? Or do things like this not bother you? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Busted Open Radio with a link back to this article for the transcription.

