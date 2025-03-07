"Tony Khan let's do this" "Sign him!" - Fans urge AEW to sign popular star after he announces free agency

A popular star announced his free agency. This caused AEW fans to ask Tony Khan to hire him.

Alexander Hammerstone is an impressive specimen in the ring and turns a lot of heads with his impressive physique. Hammerstone made a name for himself during Major League Wrestling, where he wrestled from 2019 to 2024. Following his departure from MLW, he wrestled for TNA. He also made one appearance on WWE NXT on the September 10, 2024 episode, where he faced off against Oba Femi in a non-title match.

After a short stint with TNA Wrestling, Hammerstone took to his X (fka Twitter) account and announced that he had wrapped up his deal with the Nashville-based promotion and was no longer under contract. He was also grateful for the work opportunities coming his way and noted his excitement for the future.

"I wrestled my last match for TNA at the February tapings and am no longer under contract with the company. Grateful for the opportunities that came my way and excited for what’s next. For business inquires email [email protected]," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Fans have responded to this announcement by urging Tony Khan to sign Hammerstone.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: Screenshot of fan comments on Hammerstone's X post]

Vince Russo sent a warning to Tony Khan

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have been in a rivalry for the past few months. They will collide at Revolution 2025 when they face off in a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship.

This week on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet signed a contract for their match. Following the segment, the 36-year-old former WWE Superstar attempted to attack Strickland with a pair of scissors. However, Swerve stopped him in time and instead used the same pair of scissors to hit Ricochet in the forehead.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo criticized this segment, stating that Tony Khan cannot write a television show and hence has to rely on shock value. He further stated that these kinds of segments would only result in a further loss in viewership, eventually leading AEW to lose its TV deal.

"You're gonna go down to 400,000. Then you're gonna go down to 300,000. Then you're gonna lose your television deal, Tony Khan. What is the intent there? Tell me what the intent there. Ricochet pulls out a scissor and what? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland? Is that what he's gonna do, bro? He's gonna kill Swerve Strickland with a scissor. That's what you want me to believe. This is the AEW that MJF says I need to watch," Russo said. [28:20 - 29:28]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Vince Russo's prediction about AEW will hold true.

