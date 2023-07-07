Tony Khan once threatened to fire multiple AEW stars for barging into his office and demanded money

Back in 2020, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the 300th episode of Sammy Guevara's vlog on his personal YouTube channel. Guevara began his series of vlogs eight years ago, before he arrived in AEW. He continued his vlog tradition, and it started to now feature his co-workers at All Elite Wrestling on his first day with the promotion.

The 300th vlog was released the day before Christmas Eve, so naturally, the theme was Christmas. Along with his friends in the promotion, Fuego Del Sol, Griff Garrison, and Marko Stunt, Guevara spread the Christmas spirit to the entirety of the promotion. The episode featured gift-giving, photo shoots, behind-the-scenes footage from the AEW shows at the time, and just pure laughs from the crew.

The vlog opened with a celebration of the channel hitting its 300th episode, and the four friends were all sharing the moment together until the boss himself, Tony Khan, interrupted them.

The celebration was done in his office, which naturally made a mess; as punishment for this, he threatened to fire them if the mess wasn't cleaned. He also charged Guevara two thousand dollars for an appearance in The Spanish God's vlog.

"This is ridiculous guys, you guys gonna clean this sh*t off, and frankly, if you guys don't clean this sh*t off, you all fired," said Khan. [From 0:21 to 0:50]

AEW star Sammy Guevara gives farewell message to a friend leaving the promotion

AEW star Sammy Guevara is currently dealing with a close friend's departure from the promotion. Over two weeks ago, Fuego Del Sol announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling following around three years' worth of appearances for the promotion.

In 2020, Del Sol started appearing on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation, he was not under a contract with Tony Khan-led promotion, but fortunately a year of appearances, he was offered a deal with the company.

Guevara took to Twitter to immediately post a heartfelt message for one of his closest friends in the business, wishing him the best for his future endeavors. He also allotted time for Fuego Del Sol to give his final message to the fans on the 411th episode of his vlog, which featured the happenings at Forbidden Door.

"I’ll miss you friend. Wherever you go next I know you’ll shine," tweeted Guevara.

Sammy Guevara's vlogs have featured several interesting members of the promotion and have given fans a different view of the superstars in AEW and how things go on backstage.

