"Tony Khan there is no time to waste" - Fans erupt after 28-year-old star expresses interest in joining AEW

Tony Khan is doing a stellar job of signing new talent to AEW. Since 2019, he has brought in some of the biggest names and the best talents in the industry to his promotion, the latest being former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).

Recently, talented Japanese wrestler Maki Itoh expressed interest in linking up with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The singer-turned-wrestler conducted Instagram Live recently, where one fan commented that the Tony Khan-led promotion must sign her. The 28-year-old replied, ''I think so too!''

"Maki Itoh is live right now, and someone said AEW needs to sign her. She said, “I think so, too!''' the post on X/Twitter read.

Reactions soon began to pour in as fans urged Tony Khan to sign the current GCW Extreme Champion.

One fan even commented that Khan should have signed Maki Itoh instead of Mercedes Mone.

Another fan claimed that Itoh had been ''adamant for a while,'' and that the ball was in Khan's court.

Another social media user wondered what WWE's developmental brand would do with the Japanese sensation.

Maki Itoh is affiliated with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling and is the current GCW Extreme Champion. She has appeared in AEW but is not a full-time member of the Jacksonville-based company. Itoh appeared on AEW programming in February 2021 and participated in the World Title Eliminator and the Owen Hart Cup tournaments.

Itoh is one of the few Japanese female wrestlers who has wrestled with her male counterparts. She has wrestled with the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Matt Cardona. In AEW, she has also performed on Dark and has had a tag-team match against Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose with Emi Sakura on her side.

The AEW Women's roster seems to be up for an interesting storyline!

The women's roster of the Tony Khan-led company has some of the most popular names, including Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and others. The Boss has feuded with the female wrestlers, Nightingale and Storm, with her match with Nightingale causing her a career-threatening injury.

The roster is also up for an interesting storyline, with Mone attacked by a masked individual backstage during her interview with Alex Marvez on an episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, The Outcasts stable on the Jacksonville-based company's female roster is imploding, with Saraya, her brother Zak Zodiac, and Harley Cameron forming the group. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are no longer part of the team.

These storylines seem to be potential feuds for any female wrestler who signs up with the Jacksonville-based company. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will offer a deal to Maki Itoh in the coming days.

