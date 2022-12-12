Tony Khan and top management suspend two AEW stars following ROH Final Battle

Tony Khan has suspended two AEW stars from the promotion after last night's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Former ROH World Champion RUSH participated in a match on December 10 where he teamed up with Dralistico to take on Blake Christian and AR Fox. Fox's 450 splash secured the victory for his team, but Dralistico appeared to kick out. The three-count infuriated RUSH and his brother while confusing many fans. They brutally attacked their rivals and struck them with chairs when the bell rang. RUSH also hit the referee as well.

As a result, RUSH and Jose the Assistant have been suspended for a week by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan. It appears that this is only a storyline suspension based on what happened during the show.

According to Jose, he and RUSH also received fines for using chairs and attacking a referee during the pay-per-view.

You can check out Jose's tweet about the incident here.

He also stated that Preston Vance, the newest member of La Faccion Ingobernable, was not suspended because he didn't get "too involved" with the attack. It's unclear whether the sanction applies to Dralistico as he made his ROH debut at the event and hasn't previously performed on AEW television.

Despite an impressive debut, a former WWE Superstar hasn't officially joined AEW or ROH

On the most recent Rampage episode, former NXT Superstar Trent Seven appeared as Orange Cassidy's opponent, having been chosen by Kip Sabian. Cassidy prevailed over Seven in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship contest.

After an outstanding debut, Tony Khan was questioned about whether Trent Seven was officially signed to either of his promotions or not during the post-show Final Battle media scrum.

Khan stated that Seven could be a good opponent for any ROH champion, which is why he was at ringside to watch the show:

"He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

During ROH Final Battle, Trent Seven was also in the crowd. Considering his prior success with WWE, it will be fascinating to see if he joins All Elite Wrestling or ROH.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan suspending RUSH and his stablemate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes