"Tony Khan trash level booker" - Wrestling fans lose their mind at Triple H after controversial WWE RAW main event

Wrestling fans had a meltdown on social media after this week's WWE RAW, as they compared Triple H to his AEW counterpart Tony Khan.

In the final segment of RAW, Bobby Lashley attacked Mustafa Ali backstage and answered Seth Rollins' open challenge for the United States Championship. However, The All Mighty jump-started the match by taking out The Visionary. He pummeled Rollins around the ringside area before several officials separated them.

Austin Theory shocked everyone by choosing to cash in on vulnerable Seth Rollins, but the champion constantly got back up. Lashley showed up once again, taking out the referee and destroying Theory. His assault allowed Rollins to retain his title.

It was a questionable booking choice, and many WWE fans were unhappy as a result. Some felt the angle resembled Tony Khan's booking patterns in AEW.

Here are some of the reactions below:

adrian pa @adrian5873 @WWE @_Theory1 @WWE Rollins Hhh is just as lame as Tony khan. Keep bringing in released stars and have zero idea what to do with the current stars. Cash it mitb on us champion then loses it? Even damion sandow and Baron corbin doesn't get buried this bad. Did Austin theory pisses you off seriously? @WWE @_Theory1 @WWERollins Hhh is just as lame as Tony khan. Keep bringing in released stars and have zero idea what to do with the current stars. Cash it mitb on us champion then loses it? Even damion sandow and Baron corbin doesn't get buried this bad. Did Austin theory pisses you off seriously?

fickle @Wrestholic @JobberNationTV HHH has that Tony Khan in him. @JobberNationTV HHH has that Tony Khan in him.

Ahmed24 @IraqiVenom Triple h sucks.

Worse booker than tony khan Triple h sucks.Worse booker than tony khan

Eddie @_Eddie1840 @WWE @fightbobby Triple H went from booker of the year to Tony Khan trash level booker @WWE @fightbobby Triple H went from booker of the year to Tony Khan trash level booker

Troy Thundernova @TroyThundernova @WWEGareth nah, i had my concerns over HHH being the booker but this does it, this dude might actually be tony khan level @WWEGareth nah, i had my concerns over HHH being the booker but this does it, this dude might actually be tony khan level

With the year coming to a close, it will be interesting to see who picks up the year-end awards, especially the Booker of the Year award from various publications.

Mia Yim made her return on WWE RAW

In keeping with his decisions since taking over the WWE creative, Triple H brought back yet another superstar on RAW. Mia Yim was the latest name to make her return under the new regime on Monday's show.

Mia Yim, married to former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee, showed up to side with The O.C. and even the odds against Judgment Day. The villainous stable consists of Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare recently gave the stable a distinct advantage over The O.C., who lacked a fourth member. However, Yim's comeback allowed the faction to bounce back this week.

Mia Yim attacked Ripley with a kendo stick, and the rest of The O.C. took down Judgment Day to stand tall at the end of the segment. Yim joins the ever-growing list of released superstars returning, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis, among others.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes