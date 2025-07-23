Tony Khan urged to immediately push 29-year-old as the Roman Reigns of AEW by former WWE name

Tony Khan has been advised to push a 29-year-old star as the Roman Reigns of AEW, something that might catch on soon. The fans will definitely be on board with this.

Former WWE name Jonathan Coachman is one of the most well-known stars in the wrestling world, and he often gives his insights on all things wrestling. He did just that once again when he urged Tony Khan to push MJF as the Roman Reigns of his company.

He was speaking on The Coach & Bro Show when he gave his two cents on the AEW star and said:

“Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out Friday. Who’s one of the main stars of Happy Gilmore 2? MJF. If I’m AEW, I am lighting up everything I have to make MJF a bigger star than I am right now. I’m going to turn him into the Roman Reigns of WWE.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

AEW star MJF issues challenge to Tony Khan

MJF is one of the most confrontational names in the wrestling world as he almost never holds back from getting under the skin of his peers.

He was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he issued an open challenge to the recently retired Goldberg and said that he will embarrass him. He said:

“If Goldberg wants some, I'm right here. But I will embarrass him; I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body. You know who's next? Nobody. I'd be last, capisce? So, if he wants a proper sendoff, he should be facing a generational talent. I'm right here if he's interested.”

Those are some very big words, and Goldberg will no doubt have taken heed of them. It will be interesting to see what will come of it next.

