AEW has welcomed several wrestling legends to its roster over the years, providing them with a dignified platform for retirement. Both Sting and Bryan Danielson enjoyed acclaim in their final runs, and some fans have speculated that Goldberg could have the same kind of sendoff.Former AEW World Champion MJF is all for it. The 29-year-old is one of the most accomplished home-grown stars in All Elite Wrestling, having proven his mettle both on the microphone and in the ring. He's also mixed it up with legends such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Dustin Rhodes.Goldberg's final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month left a lot ot be desired, with many fans voicing their displeasure in the way his post-match speech was cut off. Addressing the issue on Busted Open Radio, MJF cut a blistering promo against the WWE Hall of Famer and offered to give him a proper, painful sendoff:&quot;If Goldberg wants some, I'm right here,&quot; said MJF. &quot;But I will embarrass him; I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body. You know who's next? Nobody. I'd be last, capisce? So if he wants a proper sendoff, he should be facing a generational talent. I'm right here if he's interested.&quot; [From 0:36 to 1:06]Maxwell Jacob Friedman also noted that he'd need to be paid a lot of money for the match, and he's certain Goldberg wouldn't come cheap, either. However, he's confident that AEW fans would enjoy it, boasting that they enjoy everything he does.MJF is back on top in AEW after up-and-down yearMaxwell Jacob Friedman may be open to facing Goldberg, but he's got plenty on his plate without the WWE Hall of Famer getting involved. The 29-year-old recently attended the red carpet for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, in which he plays one of Adam Sandler's sons.He's also got a contract for a shot at the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. MJF and Page go way back, and the two have battled multiple times. Max recently sent a warning to the cowboy, making it clear that he has no qualms about challenging Page for his title.MJF himself lost the AEW World Championship in December 2023 after a record-setting reign. He then spent several months on the shelf with an injury. He's had an up-and-down ride since then, competing sporadically and taking short breaks to fulfill his obligations outside the company. Only time will tell whether he can reclaim his position at the top of the promotion.