"Somebody should be losing their job" - WWE told to fire backstage figure over humiliating on-air moment by veteran

WWE has come under fire after what went down at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this past weekend. Goldberg's retirement match left a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has now urged the Triple H-led company to take strict action against the concerned backstage figure.

Ad

Da Man came up short when he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a barn-burner contest. After the match, Goldberg gathered his friends and family in the ring for his farewell speech. However, he was abruptly cut off by NBC's broadcast mere seconds into his promo, which didn't sit well with some fans online.

Triple H didn't address the issue during the press conference, but gave props to the WCW icon for his incredible performance. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vince Russo wondered if it was done on purpose.

Ad

Trending

"That’s why you always have to question, was that done on purpose, bro? like seriously? You are on primetime on NBC, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and you are going to scre* up the timing so we can’t get Goldberg’s speech in? Now, are you gonna sit there and tell me I should not hit my conspiracy theory music, bro? Are you gonna tell me that, bro?"

Ad

The veteran went on to say that WWE should let go of the employee responsible for insulting a retired icon on his way out.

"Again, man, if you’re not hitting cues and you are a professional, somebody should be losing their job." (From 11:55 to 12:42)

You can check out the full video below.

Ad

Goldberg breaks silence on WWE cutting off his farewell speech

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg made it clear that WWE didn't cut his farewell speech off on purpose, but officials wouldn't have let it happen to somebody like The Undertaker or John Cena.

"I'm not saying it was done on purpose, by any stretch of imagination. I'm saying that it wasn't prepared for on purpose. That's all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to 'Taker, right? I don't think. They’re not gonna do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing. Mine was just a World Heavyweight Championship match. And to be honest with you, I’m gonna catch hell for this, I don’t care. I’ve had World Heavyweight matches all the time, that doesn’t do anything for me. I mean, it does, but make it different than an angle, at least at the end. Do something. Say something— It just felt a little eh for me.” (From 17:24 to 18:19)

Ad

You can check out his full interview below.

Ad

With Goldberg's WWE chapter now over, it will be interesting to see if he will remain in the wrestling business in some capacity.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.