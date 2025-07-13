Michael Cole announces WWE star's in-ring career is officially over

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 13, 2025 03:15 GMT
Michael Cole (Image Credits: wwe.com)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is in the books, and it was quite an emotional night for fans in Atlanta. Their hometown hero competed for the last time in his career.

Michael Cole has now issued a statement to bid goodbye to WCW icon Goldberg.

Da Man remained unsuccessful when he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two men put on a barnburner of a match, which saw Goldberg defy his age to push The Ring General to his limit.

In the end, Gunther's resilience proved too much for the 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, as he passed out to his Sleeper Hold.

After the match, Michael Cole confirmed that Goldberg's 28-year career was over and wondered what's next for Da Man as he rides off into the sunset.

"And with that, it’s over. A 28-year career. One of the most dominant in the history of professional wrestling. An icon who thrilled millions and carried an industry on his back. For Goldberg, it’s not who’s next anymore but what’s next for Goldberg outside the ring.” (From 1:57:58 to 1:58:18)
You can check out the full show below:

youtube-cover
After the camera stopped rolling, Goldberg was joined in the ring by his close ones for his retirement speech.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

