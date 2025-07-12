Create

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results: GOLDBERG'S FAREWELL; RANDY ORTON AND JELLY ROLL?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 12, 2025 11:26 GMT

Check out the live results from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event right here!

topic-thumbnail

11:26 (GMT)12 JUL 2025

WWE once again, has a stacked card for Saturday Night's Main Event! On tonight's show, fans have the following to look forward to!

Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship (Goldberg's Retirement Match)

LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

Randy Orton w/ Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre w/ Logan Paul

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso for the United States Championship
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications