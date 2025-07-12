Wyatt Sicks crowned new WWE champions; member breaks character to react after SmackDown goes off the air

The Street Profits lost their tag titles on WWE SmackDown tonight, and now a Wyatt Sicks member has broken character to react. He was crowned the tag team champion after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

On SmackDown, The Street Profits faced The Wyatt Sicks in a match that had been building for quite some time. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy represented the group as they faced down Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. It was quite the match, with both teams getting a lot of offense in. However, it was Erick Rowan's interference that made the difference, as the Wyatt Sicks were able to come away with the win as the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Dexter Lumis reacted after the show went off the air. He said that they had gone through a lot of failures before getting to the point where they were. He also talked about how they had been on a rollercoaster of life, but he was not going to change any of it for the world. The star added that tonight had been special and that he loved Nashville, Tennessee. He broke character to deliver the message.

"A lot of failures. A lot of bumps in the road. The rollercoaster of life. Wouldn’t change it for the World. Tonight was special. Nashville, TN…I love ya. #wyatt6."

The star now has to defend the belts in a tag division that many feel is among the best in the world on WWE SmackDown.

