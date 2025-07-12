  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Wyatt Sicks crowned new WWE champions; member breaks character to react after SmackDown goes off the air

Wyatt Sicks crowned new WWE champions; member breaks character to react after SmackDown goes off the air

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 12, 2025 05:23 GMT
They have been crowned as the champions (Credit: WWE.com)
They have been crowned as the champions (Credit: WWE.com)

The Street Profits lost their tag titles on WWE SmackDown tonight, and now a Wyatt Sicks member has broken character to react. He was crowned the tag team champion after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

Ad

On SmackDown, The Street Profits faced The Wyatt Sicks in a match that had been building for quite some time. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy represented the group as they faced down Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. It was quite the match, with both teams getting a lot of offense in. However, it was Erick Rowan's interference that made the difference, as the Wyatt Sicks were able to come away with the win as the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dexter Lumis reacted after the show went off the air. He said that they had gone through a lot of failures before getting to the point where they were. He also talked about how they had been on a rollercoaster of life, but he was not going to change any of it for the world. The star added that tonight had been special and that he loved Nashville, Tennessee. He broke character to deliver the message.

Ad
"A lot of failures. A lot of bumps in the road. The rollercoaster of life. Wouldn’t change it for the World. Tonight was special. Nashville, TN…I love ya. #wyatt6."

The star now has to defend the belts in a tag division that many feel is among the best in the world on WWE SmackDown.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications