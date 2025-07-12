New WWE champions crowned on SmackDown suddenly

WWE just crowned new champions on SmackDown tonight. The finish came out of nowhere.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy represented The Wyatt Sicks in the title match against the Street Profits. They isolated Montez Ford early on in the proceedings, beating him down and tiring him, while Angelo Dawkins looked on from outside the WWE ring. They used classic tag team wear-down tactics to keep Ford as alone and tired as possible, almost making it a two-on-one match instead of the tag team match that it was.

Dawkins paced, ready to come in for the hot tag, but not getting the tag he needed to launch himself into the bout. Dawkins finally came in and got to take out the Wyatt Sicks for a bit, before a distraction from Erick Rowan handed the advantage back to them again. Another distraction by Erick Rowan sent Ford out of the ring, stopping a pin attempt, and Dawkins took Rowan out this time, sending him to the time keeper's area. However, the ending came very suddenly.

The Wyatt Sicks took advantage immediately, hitting a double team finisher, and that was it. They were able to get the win and become the new champions on the blue brand.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the new WWE Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown now.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

