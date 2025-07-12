WWE has officially signed long-term major deal

WWE has now signed a major long-term deal. They announced it on SmackDown.
On SmackDown, Logan Paul made it official, announcing that his podcast Impaulsive was now part of a long-term deal with the company. The star is not only a wrestler but also part of the company's podcast team with Impaulsive. Various superstars have been guests on the podcast in the past, where several interesting stories have come out.
It's expected that this interaction will now continue, with even more anecdotes from WWE Superstars and appearances by them to be expected in the coming days.
This is not the first such podcast deal that the company has signed. The company also has other such deals with the Undertaker for his Six Feet Under podcast, Cody Rhodes for his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast, and both of Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? show as well.
Paul announced the news on SmackDown tonight after he interrupted Jelly Roll. He didn't get to elaborate, as chaos broke out on the show soon after. It remains to be seen how Triple H and his team book Logan in the future.
