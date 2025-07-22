MJF’s mother sends a message following the AEW star’s huge accomplishment

The landscape of AEW shifted after MJF secured a major win at All In: Texas. Now, the star's mother has taken to social media to send a message following his accomplishment.The Wolf of Wrestling was a fan favorite heading into Globe Life Field in Texas as the number two entrant in the Men's Gauntlet Match. His victory garnered a tremendous reaction online. He won the bout by pinning Roderick Strong and earned a shot at the AEW World Championship. On the following episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth, backed by The Hurt Syndicate, addressed his win and put World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page on notice. Earlier today, Nina Friedman took to X to share a photo of her son from the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. She also shared an interesting comment about the 29-year-old's looks.&quot;Damnnn, I made a good-looking kid,&quot; Nina Friedman wrote.For those unaware, the former AEW World Champion plays the role of Happy Gilmore's son in Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler stars as Happy in the film.Along with his opportunity to face Adam Page for the World Title, The Wolf of Wrestling is part of one of the most dominant factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Hurt Syndicate. He is in prime position to take the gold off Page.MJF recently challenged another champion for a non-AEW titleLast week, MJF announced that he will challenge Averno for his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The announcement was posted by CMLL on X.&quot;Averno, I've heard legends and tales of your greatness. I have heard about your incredible rivalry with one Mistico. But you know what's so sad about that, Averno, much like Mistico, you're just a big fish in a small pond (...) I'm gonna take that championship off from around your waist and put it on a real star. An American named Maxwell Jacob Friedman,&quot; Friedman said in a promo.You can check out MJF's promo below.It is worth noting that MJF's challenge is born from the hatred he feels for Mistico, whom he defeated in a singles match earlier this year at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. Considering there is no love lost between the two, fans can expect another bout between MJF and the legendary luchador soon.