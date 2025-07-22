  • home icon
MJF’s mother sends a message following the AEW star’s huge accomplishment

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:17 GMT
MJF is having a great 2025
MJF is having a great 2025 [Image from MJF's X handle]

The landscape of AEW shifted after MJF secured a major win at All In: Texas. Now, the star's mother has taken to social media to send a message following his accomplishment.

The Wolf of Wrestling was a fan favorite heading into Globe Life Field in Texas as the number two entrant in the Men's Gauntlet Match. His victory garnered a tremendous reaction online. He won the bout by pinning Roderick Strong and earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.

On the following episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth, backed by The Hurt Syndicate, addressed his win and put World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page on notice. Earlier today, Nina Friedman took to X to share a photo of her son from the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. She also shared an interesting comment about the 29-year-old's looks.

"Damnnn, I made a good-looking kid," Nina Friedman wrote.

For those unaware, the former AEW World Champion plays the role of Happy Gilmore's son in Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler stars as Happy in the film.

Along with his opportunity to face Adam Page for the World Title, The Wolf of Wrestling is part of one of the most dominant factions in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Hurt Syndicate. He is in prime position to take the gold off Page.

MJF recently challenged another champion for a non-AEW title

Last week, MJF announced that he will challenge Averno for his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The announcement was posted by CMLL on X.

"Averno, I've heard legends and tales of your greatness. I have heard about your incredible rivalry with one Mistico. But you know what's so sad about that, Averno, much like Mistico, you're just a big fish in a small pond (...) I'm gonna take that championship off from around your waist and put it on a real star. An American named Maxwell Jacob Friedman," Friedman said in a promo.
You can check out MJF's promo below.

It is worth noting that MJF's challenge is born from the hatred he feels for Mistico, whom he defeated in a singles match earlier this year at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. Considering there is no love lost between the two, fans can expect another bout between MJF and the legendary luchador soon.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Pratik Singh
