MJF challenges major champion to a title match and it’s not Hangman Page

At AEW All In 2025, MJF created history by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. By doing so, he has guaranteed himself an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future.

MJF has had a fruitful year so far. He joined the Hurt Business and defeated CMLL legend Místico in a singles match at Grand Slam Mexico. Interestingly, a few hours ago, the Salt of the Earth made a huge announcement.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman announced that he is challenging CMLL star Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

"Averno, I've heard legends and tales of your greatness. I have heard about your incredible rivalry with one Mistico. But you know what's so sad about that Averno, much like Mistico, you're just a big fish in a small pond.......I'm gonna take that championship off from around your waist and put it on a real star. An American named Maxwell Jacob Friedman," said Friedman.

It is not known when this potential match will take place, but hopefully, it will be revealed soon. If MJF eventually becomes CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, it will be a historic achievement.

AEW star MJF calls WWE's counterprogramming strategy smart

The competition between AEW and WWE for supremacy in sports entertainment is fierce. The Stamford-based company has been scheduling events at the same time as AEW programming, and this has raised eyebrows. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman called WWE's business strategy 'smart'.

"You mean shows that are running at the exact same time as us, even though they claim we’re not competition? How do I feel about it? I think it’s a smart business practice," said the former AEW World Champion. [H/T: TV Insider]

There is a strong possibility that the Salt of the Earth will become AEW World Champion this year. After all, he received a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the title by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

