4 directions for The Hurt Syndicate if they lose their titles at AEW All In 2025

The Hurt Syndicate is set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy at All In 2025. It would be the biggest challenge for the duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in their ongoing title reign.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has been portrayed as a dominant unit since its arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Lashley and Benjamin have demolished numerous top tag teams since winning the tag team championships in January 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the Syndicate might lose the coveted titles at All In, without either of the members getting pinned. If the heel group suffers a defeat on July 12, things could change drastically within the Bobby Lashley-led faction.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

In this article, let's look at four directions for The Hurt Syndicate if they lose their titles at AEW All In 2025.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate could ask for a rematch

The Hurt Syndicate has been at the top of the AEW tag team division for nearly six months. The duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin has had several successful title defenses, establishing themselves as the most dangerous unit in their division.

Ad

Tony Khan could take the AEW World Tag Team Titles off the Syndicate at All In: Texas. However, Khan could make sure that neither Lashley nor Benjamin gets pinned in this contest.

After not being involved in the finish of this contest, The Hurt Syndicate could rightfully ask for a rematch against the newly crowned champions. The duo could eventually get another shot at the tag titles at Forbidden Door 2025, where they could attempt to reclaim the prestigious championships.

Ad

#3. The Hurt Syndicate could move into the Trios division

If The Hurt Syndicate loses the tag team gold at All In, they could decide to set their sights on another set of championships. The Bobby Lashley-led faction recently recruited MJF to strengthen the group further.

Following a loss on July 12, Lashley, Benjamin, and MJF could decide to go after the AEW World Trios Championships. The Opps are the current rulers of the Trios division and are set to defend their titles against The Death Riders at the Texas pay-per-view.

Ad

Whoever wins this bout could find The Hurt Syndicate standing on the other side. The trio could begin a full-fledged rivalry with the reigning champions, which could culminate with The Hurt Syndicate winning the AEW World Trios Championships.

#2. Bobby Lashley could embark on a singles run in AEW

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut in October 2024. Since then, The All Mighty has spent the majority of his time in the tag team division.

Ad

At the age of 48, Lashley only has a limited time left in the squared circle. It would be a mistake to keep The Dominator in the tag team division for too long, as he is yet to be involved in several dream matches in AEW.

Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay are some key opponents with whom Lashley must cross paths before he hangs up his boots. If The Hurt Syndicate ends up losing their titles at All In, The All Mighty might distance himself from the group and embark on a solo run.

Ad

The former WWE Champion will be eager to win one last world championship before his retirement. After a successful run as a tag team champion, Bobby Lashley could set his sights on dominating the singles division in All Elite Wrestling.

The decision would also allow Shelton Benjamin to look for more opportunities in the singles division.

#1. The Hurt Syndicate could turn on MJF after he wins the Casino Gauntlet Match

MJF is set to compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. It is a major possibility that The Devil walks out of Globe Life Field Stadium with a guaranteed world title shot.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth has reiterated on numerous occasions that getting closer to the AEW World Title was what prompted him to join The Hurt Syndicate. However, Bobby Lashley might not be too comfortable with MJF stealing his spotlight in his own faction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If the Long Island native wins the Casino Gauntlet Match, he might draw the ire of The All Mighty. The trio of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Lashley could collectively turn on The Devil after All In.

The series of events would plant the seeds for a long feud between MJF and Lashley. The Salt of the Earth would need to overcome the former WWE Champion in this scenario before he could set his sights on Hangman Page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE