Goldberg makes it clear what his relationship with Triple H is like after WWE retirement 

Goldberg recently shared a major update on his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H following his retirement match. Da Man revealed that although they had their share of differences in the past, they now shared a cordial association.
The WCW legend finally hung up his boots at last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, where he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. He received an emotional farewell from his hometown fans of Georgia after the match, most of which didn't air due to the broadcast being cut short.
In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg was quizzed about his relationship with Triple H. The WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that they were now on good terms, despite not always getting along during their heyday.
“We speak infrequently. But we have a good relationship, I believe. It was tumultuous throughout times of our careers, to say it mildly. But, you know, it’s where it’s at, man. It’s Triple H." [H/T ITR Wrestling]
Goldberg wasn't thrilled with how he retired
Elsewhere in the same chat, the former Universal Champion shared his disappointment over the broadcast being cut short while he was delivering his farewell speech.
He added that if it were homegrown stalwarts like John Cena or The Undertaker in his place, WWE would have been more cautious.
“I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing," he said. [H/T: F4WOnline]
WWE also had Cody Rhodes join Goldberg's farewell as The American Nightmare came out to address fans and pay his respects to the beloved legend at SNME.
