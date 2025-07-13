Cody Rhodes officially bids farewell to 3-time WWE Champion; he has retired

Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional goodbye message for a WWE legend, indicating that the latter's time in the wrestling business is all but over. Following Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, The American Nightmare came out to pay his respects to Goldberg, who had his final match at the NBC special show.

The WWE Hall of Famer challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his hometown crowd in Georgia. Though WWE had already made it official that this would be Da Man's retirement match, the legendary performer still had the fans rooting for his victory. Unfortunately, despite coming inches close, The Ring General choked him out in the end to retain his title.

Once the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes addressed the Georgia crowd and put over Goldberg. Cody talked about watching the former Universal Champion during his WCW days and mentioned how he had turned back the clock tonight.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let's hear it for Bill Goldberg. He's been World Champion, Hall of Famer, and wrestling royalty. I was down the street in the Georgia Dome when he hoisted up Hulk Hogan..I saw it myself. It was magic. And tonight, each and every one of us got to see it again. It was magic once again. Thank you very, very much," said Cody Rhodes. (0:04 - 0:35)

It remains to be seen whether that was the last of Goldberg or if we will see him return to WWE in some other capacity down the line.

