MJF steals CM Punk's catchphrase during AEW Dynamite in Chicago

MJF quoted CM Punk's iconic catchphrase earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was fitting since the show was in Punk's hometown of Chicago.
Friedman is coming off an impressive win last weekend at All In: Texas, where he won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match after being the second entrant in the match. He has now earned a world title shot contract that he can use at any time.
Tonight on Dynamite, AEW aired footage of The Hurt Syndicate after All In. They addressed their wins at the pay-per-view.
MJF then took over and addressed his win, calling out 'Hangman' Adam Page, who is now the new AEW World Champion. He made a bold claim, as he wished to prove to Hangman and the world that he's still the "Best in the world," which is Punk's catchphrase.
"See, I got everything to prove there to you and your hypocritical fans that think you're a good guy, that think you're the best. Well, newsflash, Hangman, you’re not the best. I’m the best! I’m the best in the world!” [0:56-1:07]
The moment can be found in the clip below:
This might be intentional on MJF's part, considering he used the signature catchphrase of one of the most famous wrestlers to come out of Chicago.
