MJF makes history at AEW All In: Texas; Jon Moxley in trouble!

MJF participated in and successfully won a gruelling multi-person match at AEW All In: Texas. As a result, the Hurt Syndicate member is officially the number one contender for Jon Moxley's World Championship.
The 2025 iteration of All In aired from Globe Life Field in Arlington and presented the latest edition of the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The bout was kicked off by Mark Briscoe and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who respectively entered in the #1 and #2 spots. Ricochet joined the fray as the third participant and quickly decided to double-team Briscoe with MJF.
Soon afterwards, Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita entered the match, continuing their battle from ROH Supercard of Honor the night before. Mistico arrived next, seeking vengeance on Friedman in light of their recent conflict. The ring soon filled up with competitors, with Josh Alexander, Anthony Bowens, Roderick Strong, and Brody King joining the bout. The contest also witnessed the return of Juice Robinson and his allies, The Gunns, who foiled The Gates of Agony from interfering on Ricochet's behalf.
Kota Ibushi then entered the Gauntlet, followed by The Beast Mortos and Max Caster. However, it was MJF who secured the victory by pinning Roderick Strong after the latter had been laid out by a Jay Driller from Mark Briscoe.
The Wolf of Wrestling will now face either Jon Moxley or "Hangman" Adam Page, depending on who walks out of All In: Texas with the AEW World Championship.
