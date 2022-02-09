Tony Khan opens up about the value that former WWE duo bring to AEW

Tony Khan is proud that some of the biggest wrestlers in the world are part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Two of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars are former WWE Champions Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Last week, the two men shared the ring on AEW Dynamite and captivated the audience with a promo that teased what might happen next between them.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Ahead of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While speaking about the in-ring segment last week between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, Khan said when AEW fans respond to something, he's always listening.

"I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together," Tony Khan said. "We’ve been building to that moment, and people are very interested in what Danielson had to say and Moxley’s reaction to it. When our fans respond, I’m always listening."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



si.com/wrestling/2022… Tony Khan: "I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together" Tony Khan: "I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together"si.com/wrestling/2022…

Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson's value off-screen

Not only has Bryan Danielson been valuable to All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite every week, but Khan also revealed that he's a valuable resource backstage as well, citing Danielson's work with Jade Cargill as an example.

"Off-screen, Bryan is such a valuable resource,” Tony Khan said. "I recently asked him and Jade Cargill, who is already starting an amazing run as our TBS Champion, to work together. I think Bryan is the world’s greatest pro wrestler, and he has such valuable insight. Jade is incredibly driven, and Bryan’s been a great mentor to her so far."

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Khan's comments? Do you think we'll see an alliance of Danielson and Moxley in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Mox and Danielson team up or fight each other in AEW? Team up Fight each other 1 votes so far