Tony Khan wanted to recreate an iconic Survivor Series moment on AEW Dynamite 

Charlie Ramone, AEW's Special Projects Manager, recently revealed Tony Khan was keen on recreating the giant egg and turkey moment from Survivor Series 1990 for AEW Dynamite's Thanksgiving-themed episode.

The said moment from the WWE event served as the debut of the character Gobbledy Gooker, played by Hector Guerrero. Though the segment isn't fondly remembered by fans today, AEW's chief seems to be a fan of it.

Recently on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards chatted with Charlie Ramone, one of AEW's key figures for planning and executing cinematic matches and backstage segments. Apart from this, Ramone has also featured on the YouTube show Being The Elite, where he's a former BTE Champion.

Charlie Ramone revealed that many times the company fails to acquire certain props required for a segment. One such incident that Ramone recalled was Tony Khan requesting a giant egg, reminiscent of that used in Survivor Series 1990. However, for more than one reason, they failed to get the prop on time.

“As far as acquisitions, there’s a lot that you haven’t seen that I’ve had to turn down,” Ramone revealed. “Probably one of the weirdest ones was the turkey for the Thanksgiving episode. Tony wanted a giant egg and a turkey. Because that was a little bit out of my scope and I had a lot of stuff to do, that got delegated to another group of people." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW chief Tony Khan was left disappointed after failing to acquire the prop

According to Charlie Ramone, Tony Khan was pretty disappointed after the company failed to execute the idea on AEW Dynamite. He recalled Khan sitting with him and asking, "If it could be achieved back in the day, then why not today?"

Ramone further stated that he was thankful he didn't have to work on that project for long, as it was one of the "weirdest" ideas he had come across.

“And when that didn’t get accomplished, I remember Tony sitting there talking to me saying, ‘I was told that just couldn’t happen. How on earth could it happened in 1985, but it can’t happen in 2019?’ I said, ‘I got no clue.’ Thankfully, I didn’t have to stay on that project. That would probably be one of the weirdest things that I have tried to make or acquire, a giant egg and turkey costume for someone to pop out of, like The Gobbledy Goooker.” said Ramone

AEW has done a great job so far of making their Thanksgiving episodes fun. However, one can only wonder how the usage of something as outlandish as a giant egg and turkey would have sat with the promotion's core fanbase.

Which AEW star would you have preferred to see come out of the giant egg? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Greg Bush