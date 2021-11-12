"I would love for them to keep coming"- Tony Khan wants former UFC star in AEW

Tony Khan is keen to have Paige VanZant in AEW.

This comes on the back of the American Top Team being a prominently featured team on recent episodes of AEW programming. Dan Lambert has led his fighters and recruited AEW's Men of the Year in a feud against the Inner Circle over the last few months. Paige VanZant has almost always accompanied the team and Tony Khan wants her to do more on his shows.

During the Full Gear Media Call, Tony Khan praised the former UFC flyweight fighter. He called her a "great talent" and said she is "tremendous."

"Paige Van Zant, what a great talent," Tony Khan said. "I am a huge fan, and I really like Paige and Austin. They've been here a lot and I would love for them to keep coming, and for Paige to do more, absolutely. I think she's tremendous."

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life "Tony Khan has high praise for Dan Lambert. Says the reactions are some of the loudest AEW has had in some time. Happy about the mainstream buzz the angle has created. Paige VanZant gets praise from Tony Khan as well. Says he'd like to do more with her in AEW"



Paige VanZant has shown a certain level of comfort on the mic and seems to have the charisma to make it in pro wrestling. During the American Top Team's run-ins with the Inner Circle, she has gotten physical too. She decked Chris Jericho in the midsection during one of the many brawls between the two stables.

Junior Dos Santos has already made his in-ring debut when him and the Men of the Year defeated Inner Circle's Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara at AEW Rampage. With praise from Tony Khan, we might soon see VanZant in action as well.

Tony Khan has booked a huge 10-man match for AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan booked a huge 10-man tag team match between the American Top Team and the Inner Circle for AEW Full Gear. The match will be a Minneapolis Street Fight.

Chris Jericho announced the members from the American Top Team last Wednesday. Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos will partner with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in the final AEW pay-per-view of the year.

