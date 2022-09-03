"That’s what we would all like to see" - Tony Khan confesses to wanting top AEW stars to settle real-life scores in the ring

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed his desire to see Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara take care of their issues inside the squared circle.

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara were set to lock horns at AEW All Out. Eddie challenged Guevara to a match at the mega event but the promotion altered plans after a backstage confrontation between the two stars which ended up getting Kingston suspended. Though the two men have no desire to hold on to their grudges, it remains to be seen if a match between them will materialize in the future.

In a recent AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan explained that he is only one out of three in the decision for a match between Eddie and Sammy.

“I’m not sure. At one point, the challenge was out there, but I’m not sure. It’s something to see. Obviously, the two guys have not gotten along, and sometimes that lends itself very well to pro wrestling matches, to see people settle their differences in the ring. That’s what we would all like to see. I would be up for it if it’s something where they both wanted to sign the contract and get in the ring with each other. It takes, in this case, three to tango, and I’m there, but I’m only one of the three,” said Tony. (H/T - Fightful)

Jim Cornette comments on the real-life heat between the two AEW stars

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has expressed his displeasure at the situation between the two AEW stars.

Speaking recently on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 60-year-old opined that both of them are at fault in this case.

"Is this where we've got? I like [Eddie Kingston]..... Sammy apparently is getting too big for his britches with his power couple thing with ol' Tay Melo jelly and you know all of the other things. He's rubbing people the wrong way and he's already been disciplined a few times for a big mouth, but in this case, they're both wrong"

While Sammy Guevara will not be a part of the Chicago event, Kingston will lock horns against Tomohiro Ishii during the Zero Hour pre-show.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe