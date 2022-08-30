"They're both wrong" - Jim Cornette blames two top AEW stars for unnecessarily instigating real-life heat

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes a couple of AEW stars should be blamed over a recent real-life altercation that happened a few weeks ago.

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara reportedly had a backstage incident after the latter took a jab at the former's physical stature. The Mad King allegedly retaliated by trying to "pie-face" The Spanish God. This prompted AEW President Tony Khan to suspend him for weeks. Kingston has since completed his discreet suspension, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Giving thought to the situation on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted that Guevara has become too enormous in his own stock, especially with his power-couple angle with real-life wife Tay Melo. Cornette added that The Spanish God's big mouth was causing him trouble and proceeded to put the blame on him and Kingston.

"Is this where we've got? I like [Eddie Kingston]..... Sammy apparently is getting too big for his britches with his power couple thing with ol' Tay Melo jelly and you know all of the other things. He's rubbing people the wrong way and he's already been disciplined a few times for a big mouth, but in this case, they're both wrong," Cornette said. [from 1:55 - 2:15]

Watch the episode here:

Kingston's last televised appearance was on the August 10th episode of AEW Dynamite, where he took part in a brawl between Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society.

Meanwhile, Guevara's last match was a mixed tag team match with Melo when they defeated Ortiz and Ruby Soho last week on Rampage.

AEW star Sammy Guevara put his backstage incident with Eddie Kingston into the dust

After his locker room altercation with Eddie Kingston, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a statement but apparently, it didn't sit well with fans on Twitter.

Afterward, The Spanish God saw a body-shaming-laden tweet about Kingston and apparently had enough as he responded to it. The former TNT Champion emphatically stated that people should move on from the incident.

Kingston and Guevara were supposed to face at All Out 2022 pay-per-view before the backstage fiasco. With the event merely a week away, it will be interesting to see if the match between Mad King and The Spanish God will still be put on the cards.

What are your thoughts on the backstage drama between AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara a few weeks ago? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali