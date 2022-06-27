"It’s like everything else" - Wrestling veteran warns Tony Khan against making a huge mistake with Forbidden Door (Exclusive)

Tony Khan experienced a well-received reaction to the debut event of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. However, rumors are suggesting that Khan intends to make the show an annual event, and Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes this is a mistake.

The Forbidden Door concept was a word that thrown around quite often this year, especially after WWE allowed IMPACT Wrestling's Mickie James to appear in their Women's Royal Rumble match. Likewise in response to this, Tony Khan - who had slowly been strengthening ties with New Japan Pro Wrestling - announced the biggest cross-over PPV in wrestling history.

In the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the former WWE head writer touched on Forbidden Door PPV possibly becoming an annual event.

"They have the World Classic in Baseball where they all the teams from around the world play. But it’s once every four years, and also it’s before baseball season when everybody is hungry for baseball! Bro, you’d be shocked to see how teams from different countries play the game differently and that’s interesting to see." (02:08 onward)

Russo continued, warning Tony Khan that making the PPV an annual event will take away from its uniqueness.

"But my point is, bro it’s once every four years [and] it’s right before the season when everybody is clamoring for baseball, so it works. Bro, if you continue to do this like on a yearly, bro, it’s like everything else," Russo warned. (03:00 onward)

Vince Russo recently took a jab at Tony Khan after a picture of him embracing newly debuting Claudio Castagnoli surfaces

During AEW's Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Tony Khan shared the panel with many wrestlers, most notably newly signed Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro). Upon meeting the star, Khan embraced him and a timely snap surfaced online.

The former WWE head writer caught wind of the picture and posted it to Twitter with a jab at the AEW President.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!! Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!! https://t.co/AtEY8DNLoR

"Bro---what are we DOING HERE?!!! I don't even hug MY WIFE like that!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! Stop It!!! IS HE CRYING?!!!" -Russo Tweeted.

It's no secret that Tony Khan is a wrestling fan at heart, which likely explains his reaction to seeing a star he's clearly a fan of. So far, Khan has not responded to Russo, but it would be interesting to see what the AEW President has to say in response.

