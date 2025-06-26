"Tony Khan WE WANT KEITH LEE BACK ON OUR TV’S!"- Fans erupt after former champion claims AEW return is not in his hands

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been absent from television. Fans have demanded that Tony Khan put him back on TV.

Keith Lee joined AEW in 2022 and quickly rose to the top with Swerve Strickland. The duo even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, his push dwindled after he was betrayed by Swerve, thereby ending their tag team run. While Strickland went on to win the AEW World Championship, Lee struggled to feature on TV. His last match for AEW was in December 2023 against Brian Cage. Since then, he has not been seen on television. Initially, it was reported that he had some undisclosed health issues. However, his absence has gotten the fans worried.

Trending

Replying to a fan who told Keith Lee that he was missed on TV, the former WWE star stated that his health was fine, but his return was not in his hands.

"Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well," wrote Lee.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out his tweet here.

Another fan mentioned that he was going to start a campaign to get Tony Khan to book him for All In. The AEW star replied with some wisdom, saying that he has been fine for a while now, but things happen the way they are meant to be.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," wrote Lee.

Check out his tweet here.

Fans have since taken to social media to give their thoughts on the situation. Check out the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans' reaction (source: Keith Lee's X account)

Keith Lee recently provided a personal update

Keith Lee is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Hence, his extended absence from the ring has gotten fans worried. He hasn't competed in a single match in 18 months, which is a bit concerning.

Hence, one fan recently posted on social media that he misses the former WWE star. Lee responded that he had just finished a monster workout session and wished the fan a happy Friday.

"Just finished up a monster leg day, so I am quite excellent, and definitely enjoying the day. Happy Friday to you friend. May the day treat you kindly," wrote Lee.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Lee makes his return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More