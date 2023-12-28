Tony Khan will not allow Ronda Rousey to do one big thing in AEW if he signs her, says former WWE writer (Exclusive)

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ronda Rousey's future in wrestling following her cameo in ROH, but if Tony Khan signs her to a contract, there is one thing he won't allow her to do, according to a veteran.

Rousey made her shocking debut for Ring of Honor in November 2023, revealing herself as Marina Shafir's mystery partner to take on Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match.

Khan has made it clear that Rousey has not been signed to a full-time deal with either All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor but admitted that he did have a productive conversation with the former UFC star when it came to bringing her in for a one-off appearance.

Despite this, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan would hold Ronda Rousey back in AEW, claiming that Rousey's disdain for the wrestling business in recent years would be too much for Khan to hear. Here's what Vince had to say on the latest edition of "Writing with Russo:"

“I think Ronda has some negative feelings inside of her about the pro wrestling business, let it out man. Just let her go to town. She would be phenomenal bro, she would get so much heat, she could hurt everybody on the roster, he’d never go for anything like that bro.” [From 01:56 to 02:22]

Ronda Rousey seemed to enjoy her ROH debut

It's safe to say that Ronda Rousey wasn't the biggest fan of the wrestling audience by the time she left WWE earlier this year, but it seems as if her one-off match in ROH was something she thoroughly enjoyed.

After her match in Ring of Honor aired in late November, Rousey took to Instagram to thank her opponents for accepting the match on short notice while also stating that Athena and Billie Starkz have been doing some great work recently.

