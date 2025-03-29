Tony Khan will not be at fault if he stops former AEW champion's WWE return, feels veteran

AEW has been a direct competitor to WWE since 2019. Witnessing their rivalry over the years, a top veteran believed that Tony Khan would not be at fault if he stopped a former AEW champion from making an appearance for the global juggernaut.

The legend in question is Sting. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41, legendary star Lex Luger was announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, alongside top legends like Triple H and Michelle McCool. Upon the announcement, one of the most obvious candidates to induct him was his longtime onscreen rival and close friend, Sting.

However, due to his association with AEW, many fans do not see that happening, believing that Tony Khan would not allow it, which garnered a negative reaction from the fans. During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno seemingly defended Khan's decision if he chose to stop Sting from making an appearance.

He highlighted the example of WWE not allowing Lex Luger to appear at the AEW Revolution 2024 event for Sting's final match. So, Inferno believed that Khan would be right if he made that decision.

"Like people say the same, Tony is being petty, but, bro, they wouldn't let Lex Luger appear on camera, WWE wouldn't, for Sting's last match and I'm like ... 'Why would you?' If you're like, don't be a ... you know let them walk all over you. This is the Hall of Fame ... I'm not admonishing Tony for not letting Sting induct Luger just because that's the climate. WWE threw the first punch," Disco said. [2:08 - 2:40]

A top WWE legend might be the one to induct Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame

While Sting inducting Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame does not look like a possibility, another legend's name has been floated to fill that role.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter believed that it could be Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, who would return to induct Luger this year.

"If this happens, I really think I'd be surprised. I don't think Sting is going to do it, I think the guy that's gonna do it is this guy: Diamond Dallas Page. Yeah, because Page is the man who has been working with Lex to get him to stand up on his own. He has, both physically and mentally, brought Lex to a new level that Lex hasn't been in a long time. Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends like Sting and Lex Luger are," Bill Apter said. [From 1:24 to 2:00]

Despite the lack of information on the star selected to induct The Narcissist into the Hall of Fame, there has been a lot of praise for Triple H and his regime for giving Lex Luger his rightful place in history.

It will be a sight to witness Luger immortalized during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

