Tony Khan will intentionally bury Roman Reigns to put over a top AEW star if he buys WWE; says veteran (Exclusive)

Could Tony Khan bury Roman Reigns if the AEW president actually buys WWE? Wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks that could be the case.

With news of WWE being up for sale surfacing in recent weeks, numerous reports have come out regarding potential suitors for the wrestling juggernaut. One of the names thrown in the mix was Shad Khan, Tony Khan's father, who is a multi-billionaire.

On The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, Teddy Long and Mac Davis discussed the possibility of Tony Khan purchasing WWE. Teddy Long made it clear that he could not see it happening.

"So my feeling is that Vince McMahon will do anything but sell it to AEW because then you've given in to your competitor. That would be equal to him selling out to Ted Turner way back when in the WCW days, right?" Bill Apter stated.

Former SmackDown GM Teddy Long agrees with Apter.

"Like I said, I don't see see that happening. I don't, I'm like Bill, I don't see that happening at all. And like I said that I don't really know much about them. So I really can't speak about it. But I don't see that happening. Jesus Christ that would shock the world," Teddy Long said.

Bill Apter drew parallels to how Vince McMahon intentionally buried WCW stars after buying out WCW almost two decades back. The veteran journalist wondered if Tony Khan would have Roman Reigns lose to Jon Moxley.

"So keep this in mind, keep this in mind. When Vince took over WCW, he killed off all the talent that came in. His guys killed all of them in every match. Tony Khan could do the same thing. Tony Khan buys it and then he's got a match with Jon Moxley against Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley is beating Roman Reigns. Oh, then he's got Bryan Danielson beating Solo Sikoa. He could just devalue what WWE is and say we're AEW, we're the best," Bill Apter added. (21:20 - 22:40)

Road Dogg feels CM Punk could be used like Roman Reigns' stablemate in WWE

Sami Zayn has been one of the best performers in wrestling lately as part of the Bloodline storyline. Road Dogg recently tweeted that CM Punk could be booked like the Canadian star in WWE.

"PUNKY could be used like Ucey I guess," wrote James.

CM Punk's future is still up in the air after getting suspended following the infamous Brawl Out incident at the end of AEW All Out 2022.

