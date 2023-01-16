WWE executive wants AEW star CM Punk to be booked like Bloodline member

WWE veteran and current executive Road Dogg recently mentioned that CM Punk could be booked similarly to a Bloodline member.

Taking to Twitter, the real-life Brian James replied to the legendary Ricky Morton, who is hopeful of Punk's return to the professional wrestling industry.

In response to Morton, James claimed that a play on the former WWE Champion's name could be used like "Ucey". The term Ucey was first used by Sami Zayn, who established his place as one of the most popular stars on the main roster in 2022.

"PUNKY could be used like Ucey I guess," wrote James.

Check out Road Dogg's tweet below:

The Bloodline's current storyline with Zayn is regarded as one of the best angles in professional wrestling.

The angle also involves Kevin Owens, who has played a major role so far and will challenge Roman Reigns at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Bill Apter praised CM Punk in his own unique way

Bill Apter recently praised former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran mentioned that he would turn to Punk if he had to start a wrestling promotion.

Punk has been absent from AEW since the All Out pay-per-view. During the media scrum after the event, he took several shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to a massive backstage brawl.

"If I had one guy in the world if I had my own promotion that I wanted to start an Attitude Era with, again, CM Punk would be my guy, nobody else," said Bill Apter.

Prior to his current hiatus, Punk was one of the hottest acts in AEW. He won the world championship twice, beating Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley respectively.

His status with AEW is currently in the air and hasn't been officially confirmed. It remains to be seen if the former WWE star will return for another run under Tony Khan's promotion.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to AEW for another run? Sound off in the comments section.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes