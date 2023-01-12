"Nobody else" - Hall of Famer is open to starting new wrestling promotion with CM Punk (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that if he had the chance to start a new promotion and usher in another Attitude Era, he would enlist the services of CM Punk.

One of wrestling's greatest minds, Punk is a rare talent whose in-ring work, as well as character work, is equally compelling. Despite his spectacular success in front of the fans, backstage incidents played a spoilsport in his career.

From his WWE firing in 2014 to his much-publicized lock room brawl at the AEW All Out media scrum last year, The Second City Saint has been associated with several controversies.

Regardless of this, Bill Apter is more than willing to build a new promotion, with Punk as the main attraction. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist revealed that if he had the chance to build a brand new wrestling company, he would bring in CM Punk as the top guy.

"If I had one guy in the world if I had my own promotion that I wanted to start an Attitude Era with, again, CM Punk would be my guy nobody else," said Bill Apter. (18:47 - 18:58)

What does CM Punk's wrestling future hold?

Since the aforementioned backstage scuffle with The Elite at All Out 2022, The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't appeared on the promotion's programming. Though several reports suggested that he was negotiating his exit from the company, nothing came out of it.

To further complicate things, it was recently reported that Punk might as well return to the Jacksonville-based Promotion. If this wasn't enough, CM Punk was recently removed from the AEW: Fight Forever game, creating further confusion.

Amid this, there have also been murmurs of a potential blockbuster return to WWE. However, with Vince McMahon back in the global juggernaut, it remains to be seen how things pan out for Punk in the coming weeks and months.

What do you make of Bill Apter's take on starting a new promotion with The Straight Edge Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

