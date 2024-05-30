Tony Khan wins auction for his own legendary neck brace, donates an unbelievable figure

AEW President Tony Khan recently made a generous donation, as he gifted his neck brace to The Rich Eisen Show. On the April 24, 2024, edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry set up a trap for the AEW CEO, which Khan walked into quite easily. He then faced the repercussions of trusting the heels and became the recipient of a punch to the gut, followed by a nasty piledriver.

After the attack, fans saw Tony sporting a neck brace at the NFL Draft. The 41-year-old recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. During the show, veteran NFL host Rich Eisen revealed that when he saw Khan sporting a neck brace at the Draft, he hoped to acquire it and auction it off for charity.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Khan showed his interest at the time, and the AEW honcho revealed at the show that he would auction the brace for $100,000, the proceeds of which would go to St. Jude's Hospital. He also asked Eisen if the latter was comfortable with keeping the brace on the show. And the veteran host responded in the affirmative.

The Rich Eisen Show later thanked the AEW CEO for his kind gesture on Instagram:

"Thanks to @tonyrkhan for gifting the neck brace to us and generously donating $100,000 to #RunRichRun and #StJude!''

Khan responded by expressing his appreciation and gratitude for Rich Eisen and the show.

"Thank you for having me on @richeisenshow! I'm honored to donate $100,000 to @stjude," Khan wrote.

Screenshot of Tony Khan's IG story

Is Tony Khan disappointed with the new WBD deal?

Recently, Matt Belloni of Puck informed the wrestling universe that AEW has received a new deal from Warner Bros. The two parties had been negotiating a new media rights deal for a while.

According to the report, WBD wanted to keep five hours of weekly AEW programming on TNT and TBS channels. But Tony Khan was not satisfied with the offer. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio clarified that this was not the case, and Khan was not disappointed with the offer.

Tony Khan hasn't signed the contract yet. It would be interesting to if the two parties reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.