"Tony is the man" - AEW President receives massive praise from 39-year-old star

AEW President Tony Khan is one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling. The lifelong wrestling fan is often criticized for his antics, but now he's receiving some major praise from the legendary Mark Briscoe.

Khan is not just the AEW President, as he wears several hats for the company: CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative, among others. The 41-year-old is also bashed for some of his social media comments. In the same week, the ROH owner was criticized by a major WWE Superstar and defended by an ROH Hall of Famer.

Speaking to Chats & Graps, Briscoe stated that Khan is the man and an absolute pleasure to work with. The tag team legend also praised the All Elite behind-the-scenes staff.

"Well, to work with Tony... it's an absolute pleasure. He's one of the nicest human beings I've ever met in my life. He's genuine, he's passionate, and I love that dude. Tony is the man. As far as behind the scenes, there is so many hard working people at AEW. It's hard to even start naming any because there are so many, and I don't wanna leave anybody out, but it's such an awesome crew. Just talking about Tony specifically... his energy sets the tone for the whole company. It's a really awesome crew with some really awesome people. Tony... he's the man, he's one of the nicest human beings I've ever met in my life. It's a really great work environment, it beats sitting at a desk," Mark Briscoe said. [H/T: Fightful]

Briscoe is set to challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship at the Supercard of Honor on Friday night. The ROH Hall of Famer has never held the title, but his late brother Jay Briscoe was a two-time World Champion for Ring of Honor.

ROH Supercard of Honor updated line-up with AEW stars in action

Ring of Honor will present the 17th annual Supercard of Honor event this Friday from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Supercard of Honor 2024 will be a historic night for the company as they will crown the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion. The tournament finals will feature Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata.

AEW stars will also be in action. The likes of Hikaru Shida, Johnny TV, Eddie Kingston, and others from the All Elite roster are set to appear

Below is the current match card:

Stardom Showcase: Mei Seira, Maika, Mina Shirakawa vs. Tam Nakano, AZM, Saya Kamitani

Fight Without Honor: Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle

Tournament Finals: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata to crown the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Championship

Athena defends the ROH World Women's Championship vs. Hikaru Shida

Kyle Fletcher defends the ROH World Television Championship against Lee Johnson

Eddie Kingston defends the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe

