AEW President Tony Khan has often been criticized online for his affection towards his roster, but now that WWE legend Shawn Michaels was pictured embracing Wes Lee, fans have begun making comparisons.

After Twitter user @TheCovalentTV took to the social media app to pose the question, fans were quick to point out the important differences between the two hugs. Many noted that Michaels was Lee's coach prior to his recent victory at NXT Halloween Havoc, while Khan likely only recently met Claudio Castagnoli.

Tony Khan's criticism went as far as wrestling veterans poking fun at him, while Michaels' has been largely praised. In kind, fans on social media seem to be far more in favor of The Heartbreak Kid's embrace than the AEW President's.

Some Twitter users took a broader approach to the comparison, even going as far as to bash it entirely or call out WWE fans for pushing similar narratives:

Slim Jim @JustSlimJim @TheCovalentTV There's a difference between the hugs, khan is hugging Claudio like he's a child trying to be forgiven for something. Shawn is hugging Wes Lee like a proud dad

Craig Wojcik @wojcik_craig



Craig Wojcik @wojcik_craig

I see nothing wrong in the two. They both expressed their emotions in their own way.

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear



Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear

I get why people want to make the comparison, but Michaels is 4 or 5 rungs down the ladder from the CEO position. And he's a former wrestler which means he'll have a more emotional connection.

TKO @wrestling_tko @TheCovalentTV When are y’all going to figure it out? WWE good, AEW bad. It really is that simple. @TheCovalentTV When are y’all going to figure it out? WWE good, AEW bad. It really is that simple.

jamara @jamara23732 @TheCovalentTV HERE is The Main Difference Wes Lee Currently signed to @WWE whereas Claudio signed as a free agent the optics are not the same. Please Stop with this narrative.

dimiboss45 @dimiboss45 @TheCovalentTV Clearly some bias. WWE stans trying to produce a hate agenda against Tony Khan @TheCovalentTV Clearly some bias. WWE stans trying to produce a hate agenda against Tony Khan

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @TheCovalentTV It's slightly different given that Shawn was an actual wrestler and it probably actually means something from him, he's not a kid hugging his action figures. But either way, yes it's a little weird. @TheCovalentTV It's slightly different given that Shawn was an actual wrestler and it probably actually means something from him, he's not a kid hugging his action figures. But either way, yes it's a little weird.

However, the majority of those who shared their take on it slammed the AEW President and mocked him for his emotional response to Claudio Castagnoli while praising Michaels' bond with Wes Lee.

Free Smoke @yomamahouce @TheCovalentTV Wes is hugging his mentor immediately after achieving a major accomplishment in his career. Anyone who can't see the difference is a liar or a weirdo.

DR @TheRoonMeister @TheCovalentTV nope Wes went in for a hug with Shawn. Two men embracing. Tony is snuggling his head into cesaros chest. Tony is showcasing very strange behaviour of an insecure man child of a billionaire father who is desperately looking for affection and acceptance. So nope absolutely not @TheCovalentTV nope Wes went in for a hug with Shawn. Two men embracing. Tony is snuggling his head into cesaros chest. Tony is showcasing very strange behaviour of an insecure man child of a billionaire father who is desperately looking for affection and acceptance. So nope absolutely not 😂

Wrestle Disaster @WrestleDisaster

Pic 2: A wrestler is emotional after his biggest accomplishment.



Wrestle Disaster @WrestleDisaster

Pic 1: A kid is crying after getting another toy.

Pic 2: A wrestler is emotional after his biggest accomplishment.

The Midnight Ryder (SCM) 🐎 @MaskedRyder @TheCovalentTV Tony is a weirdo fanboy. Wes is sharing a huge career achievement with his mentor. These are totally different scenarios @TheCovalentTV Tony is a weirdo fanboy. Wes is sharing a huge career achievement with his mentor. These are totally different scenarios

Cory @coryjuly1988 @TheCovalentTV Um Shawn is congratulating Wes on winning his title .. Tony looks like a teen girl who jumped a security rail at a 1 direction concert @TheCovalentTV Um Shawn is congratulating Wes on winning his title .. Tony looks like a teen girl who jumped a security rail at a 1 direction concert

Sagutti @Sagutti24

Sagutti @Sagutti24

1. Tony looks like a 5 year old boy who is just seeing his military dad come back from a year long deployment for the first time.

2. Shawn Michaels is giving Wes a "congratulations I'm proud of you kid" hug. Plus, Shawn actually has credibility in the wrestling business.

🎃Gen-Why? Spookytainment🎃 @Gen_Why_Ent @TheCovalentTV Wes Lee doesn't seem as weirded out by it because Shawns like a father figure whereas Claudio probably met tony like 2 weeks ago in his and seems kinda like "man what the" @TheCovalentTV Wes Lee doesn't seem as weirded out by it because Shawns like a father figure whereas Claudio probably met tony like 2 weeks ago in his and seems kinda like "man what the"

Mon @MonRalphio @TheCovalentTV Reach … Tony be hugging them grown men like he’s a teenage girl … and they be looking uncomfortable @TheCovalentTV Reach … Tony be hugging them grown men like he’s a teenage girl … and they be looking uncomfortable

Jake McKean @JXMcKean @TheCovalentTV One is the OWNER OF THE COMPANY and the other is a coach. One is DOING IT OUT OF FANDOM while the other is showing pride in hard work. If you can't see the difference that's your problem.

While the comparison might be written off by most, it is an interesting look into the differences between the two promotions. Opinions may vary, but at the end of the day it seems like Tony Khan and Shawn Michaels both appreciate their stars.

Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan is making a big mistake if he's planning to buy out CM Punk's AEW contract

While Tony Khan's affection towards his roster has been praised, a loud group of Twitter users are praising what seems to be the AEW President clamping down on the man who was once considered his biggest star.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral No matter what happens between CM Punk and AEW...



This will always be one of my favorite returns in wrestling.



Legendary.



No matter what happens between CM Punk and AEW...This will always be one of my favorite returns in wrestling. Legendary. https://t.co/RRn6K8sM5K

Speaking on the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed Tony Khan for not being able to reign in his locker room and deal with the internal issues between CM Punk and The Elite.

"The one good thing that has happened to this company over the last year, they get a major star. He produces ratings, he produces gates, he produces good television, he produces good matches, and Tony Khan cannot keep his f**king nursery school from f**king this g** d**n deal and p**sing off his star," Cornette said. (0:37 onward)

It remains to be seen what will become of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling, but going by all the criticism, it seems like there's no way for Tony Khan to please everybody.

