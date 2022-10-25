AEW President Tony Khan has often been criticized online for his affection towards his roster, but now that WWE legend Shawn Michaels was pictured embracing Wes Lee, fans have begun making comparisons.
After Twitter user @TheCovalentTV took to the social media app to pose the question, fans were quick to point out the important differences between the two hugs. Many noted that Michaels was Lee's coach prior to his recent victory at NXT Halloween Havoc, while Khan likely only recently met Claudio Castagnoli.
Tony Khan's criticism went as far as wrestling veterans poking fun at him, while Michaels' has been largely praised. In kind, fans on social media seem to be far more in favor of The Heartbreak Kid's embrace than the AEW President's.
Some Twitter users took a broader approach to the comparison, even going as far as to bash it entirely or call out WWE fans for pushing similar narratives:
However, the majority of those who shared their take on it slammed the AEW President and mocked him for his emotional response to Claudio Castagnoli while praising Michaels' bond with Wes Lee.
While the comparison might be written off by most, it is an interesting look into the differences between the two promotions. Opinions may vary, but at the end of the day it seems like Tony Khan and Shawn Michaels both appreciate their stars.
Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan is making a big mistake if he's planning to buy out CM Punk's AEW contract
While Tony Khan's affection towards his roster has been praised, a loud group of Twitter users are praising what seems to be the AEW President clamping down on the man who was once considered his biggest star.
Speaking on the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed Tony Khan for not being able to reign in his locker room and deal with the internal issues between CM Punk and The Elite.
"The one good thing that has happened to this company over the last year, they get a major star. He produces ratings, he produces gates, he produces good television, he produces good matches, and Tony Khan cannot keep his f**king nursery school from f**king this g** d**n deal and p**sing off his star," Cornette said. (0:37 onward)
It remains to be seen what will become of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling, but going by all the criticism, it seems like there's no way for Tony Khan to please everybody.