"I just can’t believe people are this ignorant and clueless" - Former WWE personality responds to fan backlash following comments made about Tony Khan hugging Claudio Castagnoli (Exclusive) 

Tony Khan was recently spotted embracing both Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada. While many fans saw the hugs as endearing, Vince Russo criticized Khan. In a recent podcast, Russo responded to the fan criticism he received after making his comments.

After seeing the images, Russo took to Twitter and jokingly noted that he doesn't even hug his wife like that. Fans were quick to respond to the former WWE personality, with some even calling it a "self-own."

While speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled his initial reaction to seeing the photos:

"The pictures people were sending me this morning, man. These hugs? Bro, somebody’s got to smart me up! I mean, he’s hugging Cesaro like he’s a little child meeting a wrestler for the first time? Somebody’s got to smart me up, I don’t know what’s going on here, bro! We’re supposed to be professionals, I don’t get it!" Russo exclaimed. (49:10 onwards)

The former WWE writer continued, expressing his frustration with how fans responded to his original Tweet.

"I just can’t believe people are this ignorant and this clueless… So my comment was as simple as ‘Bro, what are we doing here?’ [Mimicking fans] ‘Vince, you’re just bitter because Tony didn’t hug you.’ No, bro! No, he’s hugging grown men like he’s a five-year-old child! Bro, how can you – bro, stop it! Will you stop it, bro?" the veteran pleaded. (50:15 onward)

Russo seems to believe in a more traditional approach to work, which fans on Twitter didn't agree with. In all likelihood, Tony Khan hugged Castagnoli and Okada like he'd hug anyone else, but the timing of the snap made it seem like the AEW owner had gotten emotional.

Tony Khan's embrace was also bashed by wrestling legend Dutch Mantell

Former WWE manager and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell also seemed surprised at Khan's show of affection towards the two stars. Mantell took to Twitter to share the images as well as tag Russo in the post, as the two veterans poked fun at the AEW President.

"WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony! @THEVinceRusso" - Mantell Tweeted.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony! @THEVinceRusso WTF@ is going on here? One thing you can say. You’d never see @VinceMcMahon in this pose!! I think even Caesaro himself is embarrassed. Damn Tony! @THEVinceRusso https://t.co/nMPK0iELA1

Russo promptly responded to Mantell:

"Man, Dutch, in all our years---how come you NEVER Hugged me like that?!!!" - Russo Tweeted.

Fans clapped back at Mantell's comparison of Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, with some images of McMahon embracing a handful of WWE legends.

