"Tony McMahon???" - Fans erupt by comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon for released WWE star's surprising debut in AEW

Tony Khan was compared to Vince McMahon for debuting a released WWE star on AEW Rampage. Since the show has not aired yet, do not read ahead if you want to avoid spoilers.

Former WWE NXT UK mainstay Trent Seven showed up on AEW Rampage. He answered Orange Cassidy's open challenge and was Kip Sabian's hand-picked choice to face the Best Friends member. The match took place in the main event of Rampage, with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at stake.

While OC came out on top, Kip Sabian and Trent Seven attacked Freshly Squeezed after his win. Dustin Rhodes ran out to make the save to close out the show.

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate wrestled as the Moustache Mountain in WWE NXT and NXT UK. They were one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions. However, Seven was released from the company in August 2022.

Upon Seven's debut, fans were quick to troll Tony Khan as they compared him to Vince McMahon.

However, not everyone was opposed to Trent Seven's appearance.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about WWE head booker Triple H's tweet

During the ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan spoke about a recent Triple H tweet. The Game posted a clip of William Regal yelling WarGames during his time as the NXT Commissioner.

Tony Khan was not necessarily happy about it, as William Regal was regularly featured on AEW programming. TK noted that the tweet took him by surprise.

"I was a little surprised by the super-cut of him [Regal] on Triple H's Twitter, and given how accommodating we were being to the whole thing, I was not necessarily expecting to see that. I didn't necessarily think it was in the spirit of how accommodating we were being about the whole thing, but whatever," Tony said. [H/T Fightful]

Reports stated that William Regal is expected to start working for WWE in 2023. The former Intercontinental Champion is returning to work with his son. Considering his history in the promotion, it is safe to assume that he will have an advanced backstage role under Triple H's regime.

