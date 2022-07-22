Former WWE Superstar breaks silence after getting jabbed in the face by popular rapper Kevin Gates

Tony Nese has responded after getting punched by popular American rapper Kevin Gates on Dynamite this week.

Week 2 of Fyter Fest saw Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland walk out to celebrate their title victory. Popular hip-hop star Kevin Gates was present in the front row as Swerve's guest. The celebration was interrupted by Mark Sterling and Tony Nese, who cruised out with a petition to remove Strickland from the roster.

Their pursuit led them to approach the Khaza rapper, who refused to sign. Mark Sterling insulted him, which prompted the rapper to confront the on-screen lawyer. Tony Nese intercepted and started hurling verbals, which led Kevin into punching him in the face.

Globally renowned entertainment news website TMZ tweeted about the incident. The Premier Athlete took note of the tweet and here's how he responded:

Tony Nese @TonyNese TMZ @TMZ Kevin Gates dropped AEW star Tony Nese with one punch last night after being told his music sucks. tmz.com/2022/07/21/kev… Kevin Gates dropped AEW star Tony Nese with one punch last night after being told his music sucks. tmz.com/2022/07/21/kev… Not how I pictured my TMZ debut. twitter.com/TMZ/status/155… Not how I pictured my TMZ debut. twitter.com/TMZ/status/155…

The lawyer-client duo will be looking to settle the score with the tag team champions in the coming weeks.

Mark Sterling's attempts to poke Kevin Gates resulted in a cake facial

The on-screen lawyer attempted to rile the "2 Phones'' rapper from the get go. He started by confusing Gates for female rapper Young M.A before taking shots at his rhymes.

When Kevin Gates refused to sign, Sterling insulted the artist before poking him in the shoulder. Here's what the lawyer said:

"Just like Swerve Strickland, you’re untrustworthy and your music sucks!"- said Mark Sterling.

After the Louisiana native approached the barricade to cross over, Mark Sterling retreated behind Tony Nese and continued:

“Don’t touch me, I’ll sue you for all your money."- said Sterling

When Gates punched Nese, the "Smart" lawyer tried to retract away as Swerve Strickland took the guard. He smashed the victory celebration cake straight onto Sterling's face, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

The petition storyline has been entertaining over the last couple of weeks. The build-up so far has been gradual but spotless. Given the recent developments, it looks like another wrestler will join Sterling's cause and a tag title feud will commence soon.

