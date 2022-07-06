Former WWE Superstar's manager calls out Darby Allin for dishing out a 'cheap' shot

Andrade El Idolo's on-screen manager, Mark Sterling, took a jibe at Darby Allin after the skate-boarder flattened Tony Nese at AEW Rampage.

Last week's Rampage featured the first-ever Royal Rampage Battle Royal, which saw Brody King emerge victorious after eliminating Darby Allin. The match kicked-off with Allin sending Tony Nese over the top rope and crashing into Sterling. The Daredevil then hit the Premier Athlete with a dive through the ropes.

Earlier today, "Smart" Mark Sterling took to Twitter to call out Darby for distracting Tony Nese before eliminating him from the contest. Jade Cargill's former manager further accused Sting's protege of dishing out a 'cheap' rope dive on his client.

Here's what the wrestling lawyer had to say:

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



Maybe he would have won if he wasn’t trying to hurt himself! 🤷🏻‍♂️ Just an FYI. Darby Allin eliminated @TonyNese from the Royal Rampage (After he distracted Tony by threatening me), and then while Tony was tending to me, Darby hit him with a cheap shot “dive” for no reason.Maybe he would have won if he wasn’t trying to hurt himself! 🤷🏻‍♂️ @AEW Just an FYI. Darby Allin eliminated @TonyNese from the Royal Rampage (After he distracted Tony by threatening me), and then while Tony was tending to me, Darby hit him with a cheap shot “dive” for no reason.Maybe he would have won if he wasn’t trying to hurt himself! 🤷🏻‍♂️ @AEW https://t.co/N4e9Zs8ROS

It's worth noting that The Daredevil is a serious contender for Jon Moxley's interim AEW title. He was the last man to be eliminated from the match as Brody King viciously choked him out on the ring apron.

Jim Cornette questions Darby Allin's mic skills and wrestling career down the line

With his signature gothic look and daredevil wrestling style, Darby Allin captivates wrestling fans with his intense charisma. Within a few months of AEW's advent, the half-painted warrior became the ultimate underdog who fights with his heart by risking everything he's got.

With the legendary Sting by his side, the former TNT Champion was propelled to elite status among the fans. The dark cult-hero has seemingly had the crowd rallying behind him from the get go.

Industry veteran Jim Cornette, while acknowledging Darby's charisma, raised questions about his ability to carry out on his own:

"I think honestly, Darby has this charisma and you know he's gonna hurt himself bad and be out of the business at some point. But, now I think unfortunately without somebody that really has a plan, knows what they're doing to get behind him and he just can't f***ng talk. Has he gone as far as he can go here without a really good booker doing something for him and not being able to cut promos?"

Darby Allin has earned the respect of fans on a global scale through passion and engaging action. Many speculated that he would win the Royal Rampage match and challenge Jon Moxley for the gold. However, his elimination has once again raised questions about what's next for the 28-year old daredevil.

Do you think a heel turn might be around the corner for Darby Allin? Will he shock the world by turning on Sting? Share your opinions in the comment section below.

