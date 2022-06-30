Create
Notifications

Former WWE star's manager shares a hilarious photoshopped image of Sting's breathtaking spot at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The Icon is a WWE Hall of Famer!
The Icon is a WWE Hall of Famer!
reaction-emoji
Sidharth Sachdeva
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 02:22 AM IST

Andrade El Idolo's on-screen manager, Mark Sterling, recently shared a witty photoshopped image of Sting from AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Last Sunday night, The Icon joined forces with Darby Allin and Shingo Takagi to defeat The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo in a hard-hitting trios match. The 63-year-old stole the show with his dazzling performance, featuring some high-risk spots.

The most exciting moment happened during his entrance when he dove off one of the tunnels to crash onto his opponents below. While fans and veterans alike have been praising The Vigilante for defying his age, Sterling appears to be poking fun at the moment.

Earlier today, the wrestling lawyer took to Twitter to share a photo-edited version of Sting's dive, where Sterling can be seen replicating the spot instead of the legend. He also wrote a caption saying, "Forbidden Door was great."

You can check out the tweet below:

The #ForbiddenDoor was great! @AEW https://t.co/PMbao3b5O2

Wrestlings fans react to Mark Sterling photoshopping Sting

Wrestling fans appear to be mocking Mark Sterling for his shoddy Photoshop skills. While some have referred to Andrade's manager as a bootleg Paul Heyman, others have posted amusing GIFs.

AEW's official Twitter handle even joined in on the fun, asking the lawyer to apply for a graphic design internship with the company.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW How would you feel about a graphic design internship?
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW It 'Stings' to see the bootleg of Paul Heyman flying high 🧐
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW I’ve got an inkling that SOMEONE badly photoshopped this. Not sure why, just a feeling I get. 🤔
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW I haven't seen Smart Mark fly since he was given the check for lunch. Because one look at that check & he'd... https://t.co/ROMwTHLrzy
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW Aren’t you a lawyer I can’t help but feel theres some fraud going on in this picture
@MarkSterlingEsq @AEW https://t.co/j3wmBz39Dk
Also Read Article Continues below

As for the Stinger, he is now on a 9-0 undefeated streak following his trio's victory over The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo at Forbidden Door. Out of those nine matches, he and Allin hold an impressive 6-0 winning record in the tag team division.

With the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite set to air tonight, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the two men. The duo could demand a shot at Nick and Matt Jackson's World Tag Team Championships, especially now that they seem to have The Young Bucks' number.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you want to see Sting and Darby Allin face The Young Bucks for tag team titles?

Yes

No

Edited by Jacob Terrell
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...