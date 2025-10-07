  • home icon
  "Tony would never hire him," "Pass"- Fans react to former WWE champion possibly joining AEW

“Tony would never hire him,” “Pass”- Fans react to former WWE champion possibly joining AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:36 GMT
Karrion Kross
Former WWE champion talks about joining AEW [Image via Star's Instagram]

Recently, a former WWE champion talked about the possibility of joining AEW down the line. They claimed that they were in talks with the promotion a few years ago, and the prospect of joining Tony Khan's company is always open. Such statements created massive buzz on the internet, sparking reactions from a lot of AEW fans.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked about his choice in joining AEW in the coming years. While The Doom Walker gave a pretty vague reply, he hinted that he might end up joining All Elite Wrestling. Moreover, his better half, Scarlett, added to the conversation that they were in talks with Tony Khan about a potential debut back in 2022 before their return to WWE.

Fans reacted to these comments by Karrion Kross and Scarlett with a pretty mixed reaction. People on X shared a belief that Tony Khan would never hire the former NXT Champion. Some even said that All Elite Wrestling does not need another ex-WWE star on its roster.

Moreover, X users also expressed a doubt over Kross' wrestling credibility. Overall, the majority of the reactions were discussing the 40-year-old trying to get Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling's attention, as he tries to create an impact on the independent scene of professional wrestling.

Karrion Kross' wife Scarlett, says AEW would be their home forever

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's interview with Chris Van Vliet has been making rounds all over the internet, especially since fans wanted to know Kross' views on his controversial exit from WWE. However, the former NXT Champion and his wife made some interesting comments about their future as well, where they said that if they end up joining All Elite Wrestling, it would be their home forever.

Speaking on Insight, Scarlett said that if she and The Doom Walker join All Elite Wrestling down the line, they would like their career to end there.

"If we ever go to AEW, that's going to be where we end up. We are going to be flying the AEW flag. That is going to be our home forever. Whatever our next company is, that's it. We will fight for that company till the end." said Scarlett [H/T: @WrestlePurists/X]
She added that they would like to carry the All Elite Wrestling's flag forever and put an end to their careers while fighting for that promotion. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Kross and Scarlett's future will unfold in professional wrestling from here on.

Anugrah Tyagi

