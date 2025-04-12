"Tony's right" - 42-year-old star hints at blockbuster AEW announcement "very soon"

A periodic AEW performer and figure recently teased some major announcements pertaining to the Tony Khan-led promotion's working partnerships. The star in question, Rocky Romero, is closely associated with NJPW, where he serves both as a talent and as an executive.

Over the years since its foundation, All Elite Wrestling has established a reputation for collaborating with other wrestling companies, including American independent promotions and major international brands abroad. This has come to include New Japan Pro Wrestling, with which AEW has been jointly producing its yearly cross-promotional PPV, Forbidden Door, since 2022.

The Jacksonville-based company has also built working ties with Stardom and CMLL, and all four promotions came together to organize Wrestle Dynasty in Japan earlier this year. It has also considerably expanded its global reach, having already hosted multiple pay-per-views at Wembley Stadium in England and having made its Australian debut this past February. Speaking to Case Lowe of Q101, AEW and NJPW performer Rocky Romero teased some interesting upcoming announcements from All Elite Wrestling.

Azucar emphasized that the company was looking to grow its international reach, and expressed hope that it will host one of its weekly shows or PPVs in Japan at some point.

"I think that there's going to be a lot of cool stuff coming down the pipeline very, very, very soon. So I'll say that. I think Tony's right. I think it would be amazing to bring more AEW internationally. Obviously, they did a Grand Slam in Australia, that was a huge success. The last two shows in London, All In, have been incredible. I think that's where [All Elite Wrestling] is at now: trying to take it internationally. I'd also like to see [All Elite Wrestling] go over to Japan and do a proper Dynamite or Collision there or a pay-per-view there. It would be amazing... So, yeah, I think there's some very cool news that is going to be coming very soon," Romero said. [H/T - Fightful]

It was reported last year that All Elite Wrestling had given Romero a job in the promotion's front office. He also serves as NJPW's Vice President of Show and Talent Coordination, and acts as a liaison between the two companies.

What was Rocky Romero's latest AEW appearance?

Rocky Romero was last featured in All Elite Wrestling on the March 22 special edition of Collision, dubbed Slam Dunk Saturday. The American-Cuban grappler unsuccessfully teamed with his Conglomeration teammate Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs against Brian Cage, Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family.

It remains to be seen when Romero will be seen next in AEW.

